Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1405 Patriotic Lane
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:49 AM
1405 Patriotic Lane
1405 Patriotic Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1405 Patriotic Lane, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and spacious with many upgrades. Home comes with refrigerator and washer and dryer. We do lease paperwork. App fee is $50 per adult. Short term lease can work.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1405 Patriotic Lane have any available units?
1405 Patriotic Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1405 Patriotic Lane have?
Some of 1405 Patriotic Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1405 Patriotic Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Patriotic Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Patriotic Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Patriotic Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1405 Patriotic Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Patriotic Lane offers parking.
Does 1405 Patriotic Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Patriotic Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Patriotic Lane have a pool?
No, 1405 Patriotic Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Patriotic Lane have accessible units?
No, 1405 Patriotic Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Patriotic Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Patriotic Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
