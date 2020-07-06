Rent Calculator
1312 Annalea Dr
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM
1312 Annalea Dr
1312 Annalea Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1312 Annalea Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walking distance to McKinney Boyd, Three Bedroom, Three Living Areas, Privacy Fenced Yard, Updated Paint and Carpet. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1312 Annalea Dr have any available units?
1312 Annalea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1312 Annalea Dr have?
Some of 1312 Annalea Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1312 Annalea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Annalea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Annalea Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 Annalea Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1312 Annalea Dr offer parking?
No, 1312 Annalea Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1312 Annalea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Annalea Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Annalea Dr have a pool?
No, 1312 Annalea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Annalea Dr have accessible units?
No, 1312 Annalea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Annalea Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Annalea Dr has units with dishwashers.
