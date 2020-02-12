All apartments in McKinney
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:02 PM

1305 Runford Court

Location

1305 Runford Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in McKinney, TX! This bright and spacious home features a luxury kitchen fit for entertaining or relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. Backyard is perfect for entertaining while relaxing in pool! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Runford Court have any available units?
1305 Runford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 1305 Runford Court currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Runford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Runford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Runford Court is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Runford Court offer parking?
No, 1305 Runford Court does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Runford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Runford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Runford Court have a pool?
Yes, 1305 Runford Court has a pool.
Does 1305 Runford Court have accessible units?
No, 1305 Runford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Runford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Runford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Runford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Runford Court does not have units with air conditioning.

