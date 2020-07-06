Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1217 Willow Tree Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1217 Willow Tree Drive
1217 Willow Tree Drive
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
1 Bedrooms
Location
1217 Willow Tree Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 5 br house in McKinney. Lease price for a quick move in. House is ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1217 Willow Tree Drive have any available units?
1217 Willow Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 1217 Willow Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1217 Willow Tree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 Willow Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1217 Willow Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1217 Willow Tree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1217 Willow Tree Drive offers parking.
Does 1217 Willow Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1217 Willow Tree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 Willow Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 1217 Willow Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1217 Willow Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1217 Willow Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 Willow Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1217 Willow Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1217 Willow Tree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1217 Willow Tree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
