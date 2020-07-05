Rent Calculator
1209 Shaker Run
1209 Shaker Run
1209 Shaker Run
Location
1209 Shaker Run, McKinney, TX 75069
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 Shaker Run have any available units?
1209 Shaker Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1209 Shaker Run have?
Some of 1209 Shaker Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1209 Shaker Run currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Shaker Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Shaker Run pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Shaker Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1209 Shaker Run offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Shaker Run offers parking.
Does 1209 Shaker Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Shaker Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Shaker Run have a pool?
No, 1209 Shaker Run does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Shaker Run have accessible units?
No, 1209 Shaker Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Shaker Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Shaker Run has units with dishwashers.
