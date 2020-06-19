1209 S College Street

Amenities

Available for Lease In Great Location! Three bedroom single story home offers open and flexible floor plan. Spacious living room and oversized master suite offers dual sinks, garden tub and walk in closet. Two full baths. Kitchen and Wet Bar in living room both have granite counter tops. Private fenced back yard. Home is located in close proximity to downtown McKinney, close to schools, easy highway access and close to Town Lake Park. All information in this listing is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.