McKinney, TX
1209 S College Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

1209 S College Street

1209 South College Street · No Longer Available
Location

1209 South College Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Available for Lease In Great Location! Three bedroom single story home offers open and flexible floor plan. Spacious living room and oversized master suite offers dual sinks, garden tub and walk in closet. Two full baths. Kitchen and Wet Bar in living room both have granite counter tops. Private fenced back yard. Home is located in close proximity to downtown McKinney, close to schools, easy highway access and close to Town Lake Park. All information in this listing is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 S College Street have any available units?
1209 S College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 S College Street have?
Some of 1209 S College Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 S College Street currently offering any rent specials?
1209 S College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 S College Street pet-friendly?
No, 1209 S College Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1209 S College Street offer parking?
No, 1209 S College Street does not offer parking.
Does 1209 S College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 S College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 S College Street have a pool?
No, 1209 S College Street does not have a pool.
Does 1209 S College Street have accessible units?
No, 1209 S College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 S College Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 S College Street has units with dishwashers.

