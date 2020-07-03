1201 Rain Fern Drive

Amenities

Spacious and open Cape Cod style home in highly-rated Frisco ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with master on 1st floor. 3 upstairs bedrooms, balcony, game room. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Awesome front porch, covered back porch and private balcony area. Fresh paint in 2018 and ready for move in. Spacious kitchen open with stainless steel appliances and center island is open to the dining and living room. No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.