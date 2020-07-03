All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:49 PM

1201 Rain Fern Drive

1201 Rain Fern Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Rain Fern Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious and open Cape Cod style home in highly-rated Frisco ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with master on 1st floor. 3 upstairs bedrooms, balcony, game room. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator. Awesome front porch, covered back porch and private balcony area. Fresh paint in 2018 and ready for move in. Spacious kitchen open with stainless steel appliances and center island is open to the dining and living room. No smokers, Pets Negotiable. Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Rain Fern Drive have any available units?
1201 Rain Fern Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Rain Fern Drive have?
Some of 1201 Rain Fern Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Rain Fern Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Rain Fern Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Rain Fern Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1201 Rain Fern Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1201 Rain Fern Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Rain Fern Drive offers parking.
Does 1201 Rain Fern Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Rain Fern Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Rain Fern Drive have a pool?
No, 1201 Rain Fern Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Rain Fern Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 Rain Fern Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Rain Fern Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Rain Fern Drive has units with dishwashers.

