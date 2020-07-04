All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 31 2019 at 9:47 AM

1201 Rain Fern Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Rain Fern Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1201 Rain Fern Available 05/06/19 Awesome Floorplan in McKinney - Spacious and open Cape Cod style home in highly-rated Frisco ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with master on 1st floor. 3 upstairs bedrooms, balcony, game room. Awesome front porch, covered back porch and private balcony area. Fresh paint (2018) and ready for move in. Spacious kitchen open with stainless steel appliances and center island is open to the dining and living room. Pets Negotiable. No Smokers. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. Check availability date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

