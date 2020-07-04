Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel game room refrigerator

1201 Rain Fern Available 05/06/19 Awesome Floorplan in McKinney - Spacious and open Cape Cod style home in highly-rated Frisco ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with master on 1st floor. 3 upstairs bedrooms, balcony, game room. Awesome front porch, covered back porch and private balcony area. Fresh paint (2018) and ready for move in. Spacious kitchen open with stainless steel appliances and center island is open to the dining and living room. Pets Negotiable. No Smokers. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted. Check availability date.



(RLNE3507786)