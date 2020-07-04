All apartments in McKinney
1133 Kerrville Way

Location

1133 Kerrville Way, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home in highly sought after Reserve at Westridge. Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Large living room with fireplace opens to gourmet kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, gas cooktop, and double ovens. Master bedroom and study or office downstairs, second living area upstairs with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious fenced backyard with large covered patio is perfect for outdoor get togethers. Don't miss this opportunity to get in to a McKinney home in the Exemplary rated Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Kerrville Way have any available units?
1133 Kerrville Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Kerrville Way have?
Some of 1133 Kerrville Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Kerrville Way currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Kerrville Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Kerrville Way pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Kerrville Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1133 Kerrville Way offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Kerrville Way offers parking.
Does 1133 Kerrville Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Kerrville Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Kerrville Way have a pool?
No, 1133 Kerrville Way does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Kerrville Way have accessible units?
No, 1133 Kerrville Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Kerrville Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Kerrville Way has units with dishwashers.

