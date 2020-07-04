1133 Kerrville Way

Amenities
Beautiful 2 story home in highly sought after Reserve at Westridge. Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Large living room with fireplace opens to gourmet kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, gas cooktop, and double ovens. Master bedroom and study or office downstairs, second living area upstairs with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Spacious fenced backyard with large covered patio is perfect for outdoor get togethers. Don't miss this opportunity to get in to a McKinney home in the Exemplary rated Frisco ISD.