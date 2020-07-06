1120 Piedmont Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful single story is move in ready, well-maintained light and bright. Home is located in the beautiful sought-after Virginia Hills neighborhood in McKinney and the exemplary Prosper ISD school district. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, open concept with a large family room that overlooks the kitchen generous size bedrooms and closets, oversized backyard. Home has been completely recently painted, new carpet, updated lighting and more. The refrigerator is included with this lease