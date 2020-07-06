All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:51 PM

1120 Piedmont Drive

1120 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Piedmont Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful single story is move in ready, well-maintained light and bright. Home is located in the beautiful sought-after Virginia Hills neighborhood in McKinney and the exemplary Prosper ISD school district. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, open concept with a large family room that overlooks the kitchen generous size bedrooms and closets, oversized backyard. Home has been completely recently painted, new carpet, updated lighting and more. The refrigerator is included with this lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Piedmont Drive have any available units?
1120 Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 1120 Piedmont Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Piedmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1120 Piedmont Drive offer parking?
No, 1120 Piedmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Piedmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1120 Piedmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1120 Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Piedmont Drive has units with dishwashers.

