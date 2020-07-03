112 Falcon Creek

Amenities

CHARMING SINGLE STORY IN HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER SBR! HARDWOODS, GRANITE & PLANTATION SHUTTERS! WALK TO ELEM! Mature Trees & Lush Landscaping, Amazing Curb Appeal. Soaring Ceilings welcome you Home! Hardwoods stretch thru main living areas! Chef's Kitchen offers Granite, Stone Backsplash, Bar Seating & Charming Breakfast Area. Family Room features 14ft Ceiling, Brick, Gas Log FP w Hearth & Wall of Windows. Dining Room has Plantation Shutters. MBR w Plantation Shutters & Spa-Like Bath w Dual Sinks, Seamless Shower & Oversized Jetted Tub. Split 2nd BRs w Walk-In Closets share a Full Bath w Dual Sinks. Backyard Oasis has Extended Paver Patio, Lush Landscaping & Mature Trees for Great Shade. Roof 2017 WH 2012 HVAC 2016