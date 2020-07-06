All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:02 AM

11008 Brownwood Lane

11008 Brownwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

11008 Brownwood Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

new construction
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New home with 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom in total 2658SF in Highly sought after PROSPER ISD, Price include brand new Fridge, Washier & Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11008 Brownwood Lane have any available units?
11008 Brownwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 11008 Brownwood Lane have?
Some of 11008 Brownwood Lane's amenities include new construction, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11008 Brownwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11008 Brownwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 Brownwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11008 Brownwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 11008 Brownwood Lane offer parking?
No, 11008 Brownwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11008 Brownwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11008 Brownwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 Brownwood Lane have a pool?
No, 11008 Brownwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11008 Brownwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 11008 Brownwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 Brownwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11008 Brownwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

