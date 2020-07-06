Rent Calculator
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10928 Brownwood Place
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:55 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10928 Brownwood Place
10928 Brownwood Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
10928 Brownwood Place, McKinney, TX 75071
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New home with3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with Study room in Highly sought after PROSPER ISD, Price include brand new Fridge, Washier & Dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10928 Brownwood Place have any available units?
10928 Brownwood Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10928 Brownwood Place have?
Some of 10928 Brownwood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10928 Brownwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
10928 Brownwood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10928 Brownwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 10928 Brownwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 10928 Brownwood Place offer parking?
No, 10928 Brownwood Place does not offer parking.
Does 10928 Brownwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10928 Brownwood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10928 Brownwood Place have a pool?
No, 10928 Brownwood Place does not have a pool.
Does 10928 Brownwood Place have accessible units?
No, 10928 Brownwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10928 Brownwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10928 Brownwood Place has units with dishwashers.
