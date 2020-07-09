10837 Sedalia Drive

Amenities

This beautiful, light & bright energy efficient 1 story has a radiant barrier, 13 - 15 SEER AC & low-E windows in highly sought after Frisco ISD. It has open floor plan with formal dining room, living room, children’s retreat & 4th bedroom which can be used as a study. The large living room with fireplace is open to a gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, large island, under-mounted sink & stainless steel appliance. Tile floors are in entryway, kitchen, breakfast area, dining room & wet areas. Spacious master suite has bay window. Master bath has walk-in closet, separate vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Gutter & full sprinkler. Community amenity features 2 community pools, green belt, park & playground.