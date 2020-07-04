10812 Casmir Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

WELL maintained home with 2 story with Frisco ISD+ Home features 4 BR & 3.1 BA with formal dining, game room, media room, spacious family room, kitchen with granite c-tops and a breakfast nook + Full 2nd BR and bath downstairs; Upgraded with nice hardwood floors +Spacious Master suite with large WI closet, garden tub, sep shower and sep vanities+ Extended covered patio, box out window nook, natural stone fire place + Beautiful community pool and Amenity center+ If you are in the market for a rental home in an exemplary ISD this is a must see home!!!