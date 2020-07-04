All apartments in McKinney
10812 Casmir Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:47 AM

10812 Casmir Drive

10812 Casmir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10812 Casmir Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
WELL maintained home with 2 story with Frisco ISD+ Home features 4 BR & 3.1 BA with formal dining, game room, media room, spacious family room, kitchen with granite c-tops and a breakfast nook + Full 2nd BR and bath downstairs; Upgraded with nice hardwood floors +Spacious Master suite with large WI closet, garden tub, sep shower and sep vanities+ Extended covered patio, box out window nook, natural stone fire place + Beautiful community pool and Amenity center+ If you are in the market for a rental home in an exemplary ISD this is a must see home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10812 Casmir Drive have any available units?
10812 Casmir Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10812 Casmir Drive have?
Some of 10812 Casmir Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10812 Casmir Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10812 Casmir Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10812 Casmir Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10812 Casmir Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10812 Casmir Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10812 Casmir Drive offers parking.
Does 10812 Casmir Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10812 Casmir Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10812 Casmir Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10812 Casmir Drive has a pool.
Does 10812 Casmir Drive have accessible units?
No, 10812 Casmir Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10812 Casmir Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10812 Casmir Drive has units with dishwashers.

