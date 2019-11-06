Rent Calculator
10709 Craven Street
10709 Craven Street
10709 Craven Street
Location
10709 Craven Street, McKinney, TX 75070
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bed 2 bath 2 car like new! Prosper ISD. Good size yard with wood fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10709 Craven Street have any available units?
10709 Craven Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10709 Craven Street have?
Some of 10709 Craven Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10709 Craven Street currently offering any rent specials?
10709 Craven Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10709 Craven Street pet-friendly?
No, 10709 Craven Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 10709 Craven Street offer parking?
No, 10709 Craven Street does not offer parking.
Does 10709 Craven Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10709 Craven Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10709 Craven Street have a pool?
No, 10709 Craven Street does not have a pool.
Does 10709 Craven Street have accessible units?
No, 10709 Craven Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10709 Craven Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10709 Craven Street has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
