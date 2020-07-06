All apartments in McKinney
10704 Broken Spoke Lane

10704 Broken Spoke Lane
Location

10704 Broken Spoke Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newer home! This pristine home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and tons of upgrades! Granite in kitchen with SS
appliances. Laminate wood floors with upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. Covered patio with gas hook up. Beautiful upgraded lighting throughout. Upgraded front door with a wrought iron accent. Exterior access pad for the whisper-quiet garage door opener with iPhone compatibility. It must be seen to be appreciated. One month of rent for the security deposit upon lease signing (it may vary based on background check). Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10704 Broken Spoke Lane have any available units?
10704 Broken Spoke Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10704 Broken Spoke Lane have?
Some of 10704 Broken Spoke Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10704 Broken Spoke Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10704 Broken Spoke Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10704 Broken Spoke Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10704 Broken Spoke Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10704 Broken Spoke Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10704 Broken Spoke Lane offers parking.
Does 10704 Broken Spoke Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10704 Broken Spoke Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10704 Broken Spoke Lane have a pool?
No, 10704 Broken Spoke Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10704 Broken Spoke Lane have accessible units?
No, 10704 Broken Spoke Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10704 Broken Spoke Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10704 Broken Spoke Lane has units with dishwashers.

