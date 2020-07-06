10704 Broken Spoke Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Newer home! This pristine home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and tons of upgrades! Granite in kitchen with SS

appliances. Laminate wood floors with upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. Covered patio with gas hook up. Beautiful upgraded lighting throughout. Upgraded front door with a wrought iron accent. Exterior access pad for the whisper-quiet garage door opener with iPhone compatibility. It must be seen to be appreciated. One month of rent for the security deposit upon lease signing (it may vary based on background check). Pets are welcome.