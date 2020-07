Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool

LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Updated 2 story home in FRISCO ISD! Open floor-plan with a huge kitchen overlooking the living area, game-room upstairs. New paint, wood ,Large island. Walking distance to elementary, middle school and high school. Playground, community pool and a park are right around the corner! . This is a must see, wont last !