10540 Jackson Hole Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful One story immaculate Home with upgrades throughout! This 3bedroom, 2 bath and office. Upgrades include Granite Counters, 11 ft ceilings, Custom Cabinetry, Custom Draperies, Wood Flooring & Crown Molding throughout, covered patio and nice sized back yard! Community features Pools, stocked pond, walking trails, clubhouse and more! Enjoy all shopping & dining amenities of Legacy West & Stonebriar Mall within 5 miles & 7 miles from Allen Premium Outlet Mall! 25 min from DFW airport!