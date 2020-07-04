All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 28 2019 at 6:31 PM

10540 Jackson Hole Lane

10540 Jackson Hole Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10540 Jackson Hole Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful One story immaculate Home with upgrades throughout! This 3bedroom, 2 bath and office. Upgrades include Granite Counters, 11 ft ceilings, Custom Cabinetry, Custom Draperies, Wood Flooring & Crown Molding throughout, covered patio and nice sized back yard! Community features Pools, stocked pond, walking trails, clubhouse and more! Enjoy all shopping & dining amenities of Legacy West & Stonebriar Mall within 5 miles & 7 miles from Allen Premium Outlet Mall! 25 min from DFW airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10540 Jackson Hole Lane have any available units?
10540 Jackson Hole Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10540 Jackson Hole Lane have?
Some of 10540 Jackson Hole Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10540 Jackson Hole Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10540 Jackson Hole Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10540 Jackson Hole Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10540 Jackson Hole Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10540 Jackson Hole Lane offer parking?
No, 10540 Jackson Hole Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10540 Jackson Hole Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10540 Jackson Hole Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10540 Jackson Hole Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10540 Jackson Hole Lane has a pool.
Does 10540 Jackson Hole Lane have accessible units?
No, 10540 Jackson Hole Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10540 Jackson Hole Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10540 Jackson Hole Lane has units with dishwashers.

