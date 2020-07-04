10432 Bolivar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

IMMACULATE 2 story home with 4-bed, 2.5 bath, Office or Study and 2-car garage in highly sought after Heights of Westridge. Exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Open floor plan with formal dining, study, & master bedroom down. Game room, 3 oversized bedrooms with walk in closets upstairs. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in Kitchen. Covered patio overlooks big backyard. Walk to Frisco ISD schools, 2 community pools, community park with walking & jogging trails. Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included ! This home is ready to move in immediately