Energy Efficient Design, low utility bills! Vinyl windows, Radiant barriers, 14 seer AC unit. Located in Westridge with Frisco ISD. This spacious house features 4 large bedroom bedrooms up including the master with huge walk in closet and an office downstairs. Open floor plan with private fenced back yard. Wood floor through out downstairs living area. Spacious kitchen opens to oversized breakfast nook and family room. Property is available for immediate move in.