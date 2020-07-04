1025 Ridgecrest Drive

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom high ceiling single story house, with wood flooring in all bedrooms, large living area and kitchen, just 3 blocks East of Hwy 75 off of Eldorado. Great McKinney School system, close to McKinney High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
