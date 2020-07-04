All apartments in McKinney
1025 Ridgecrest Drive

1025 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Ridgecrest Drive, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom high ceiling single story house, with wood flooring in all bedrooms, large living area and kitchen, just 3 blocks East of Hwy 75 off of Eldorado. Great McKinney School system, close to McKinney High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Ridgecrest Drive have any available units?
1025 Ridgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Ridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 1025 Ridgecrest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Ridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Ridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Ridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Ridgecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1025 Ridgecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Ridgecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1025 Ridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Ridgecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1025 Ridgecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Ridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1025 Ridgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Ridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Ridgecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

