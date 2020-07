Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful home with tall ceilings in family room. NEW LAMINATE FLOOR AND NEW CARPET. Study with french doors. Master down, three bedrooms up, Spacious Gameroom, Large MEDIA ROOM with window and closet (could be 4th bedroom). Covered patio, iron spindles, gas cooktop, walk-in pantry, and spacious rooms. Beautifully maintained home in FRISCO ISD!!