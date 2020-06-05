All apartments in McKinney
10228 Olivia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10228 Olivia Drive

10228 Olivia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10228 Olivia Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Heights At Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautifully updated home in The Heights at Westridge with FRISCO SCHOOLS! Great natural light with open floor plan and wood floors throughout the home, stainless steel fridge and dishwasher. 3 bedroom 2 full baths with plenty of extra space in master bedroom. LARGE covered patio in backyard with recessed lighting-dimmer and fan. Plenty of grass space in the backyard for the family to enjoy. Access to community pools, close to parks and schools. Nest Thermostat. Not your typical rental home! No Sign in Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 10228 Olivia Drive have?
Some of 10228 Olivia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10228 Olivia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10228 Olivia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10228 Olivia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10228 Olivia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10228 Olivia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10228 Olivia Drive offers parking.
Does 10228 Olivia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10228 Olivia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10228 Olivia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10228 Olivia Drive has a pool.
Does 10228 Olivia Drive have accessible units?
No, 10228 Olivia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10228 Olivia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10228 Olivia Drive has units with dishwashers.

