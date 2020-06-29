All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:50 PM

10217 Blue Skies Drive

10217 Blue Skies Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10217 Blue Skies Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
This is grand property has all the good things in it. Hard wood floors, granite counter top, ss appliance and great neighborhood! come and give application to lease. Too many good things to list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10217 Blue Skies Drive have any available units?
10217 Blue Skies Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10217 Blue Skies Drive have?
Some of 10217 Blue Skies Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10217 Blue Skies Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10217 Blue Skies Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10217 Blue Skies Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10217 Blue Skies Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10217 Blue Skies Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10217 Blue Skies Drive offers parking.
Does 10217 Blue Skies Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10217 Blue Skies Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10217 Blue Skies Drive have a pool?
No, 10217 Blue Skies Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10217 Blue Skies Drive have accessible units?
No, 10217 Blue Skies Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10217 Blue Skies Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10217 Blue Skies Drive has units with dishwashers.

