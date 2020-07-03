All apartments in McKinney
10213 Olivia Drive

Location

10213 Olivia Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10213 Olivia Drive have any available units?
10213 Olivia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 10213 Olivia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10213 Olivia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10213 Olivia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10213 Olivia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10213 Olivia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10213 Olivia Drive offers parking.
Does 10213 Olivia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10213 Olivia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10213 Olivia Drive have a pool?
No, 10213 Olivia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10213 Olivia Drive have accessible units?
No, 10213 Olivia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10213 Olivia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10213 Olivia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10213 Olivia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10213 Olivia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

