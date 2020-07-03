All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10208 Benwick Drive

10208 Benwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10208 Benwick Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10208 Benwick Drive have any available units?
10208 Benwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
Is 10208 Benwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10208 Benwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10208 Benwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10208 Benwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10208 Benwick Drive offer parking?
No, 10208 Benwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10208 Benwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10208 Benwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10208 Benwick Drive have a pool?
No, 10208 Benwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10208 Benwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 10208 Benwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10208 Benwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10208 Benwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10208 Benwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10208 Benwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

