Last updated July 6 2019 at 1:51 AM

1017 Ridgecrest Drive

1017 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Ridgecrest Drive, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 3-2-1 house located in prosperous McKinney Eldorado Ridge community. Open floor plan with kitchen overlooking family living, large breakfast area. Nearby restaurants, shopping centers. Move-in READY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Ridgecrest Drive have any available units?
1017 Ridgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Ridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 1017 Ridgecrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Ridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Ridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Ridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Ridgecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1017 Ridgecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Ridgecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1017 Ridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Ridgecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1017 Ridgecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Ridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1017 Ridgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Ridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Ridgecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

