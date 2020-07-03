All apartments in McKinney
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:20 AM

10137 Placid Drive

10137 Placid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10137 Placid Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10137 Placid Drive have any available units?
10137 Placid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10137 Placid Drive have?
Some of 10137 Placid Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10137 Placid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10137 Placid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10137 Placid Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10137 Placid Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10137 Placid Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10137 Placid Drive offers parking.
Does 10137 Placid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10137 Placid Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10137 Placid Drive have a pool?
No, 10137 Placid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10137 Placid Drive have accessible units?
No, 10137 Placid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10137 Placid Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10137 Placid Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

