Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:04 PM
1 of 8
1013 Conner Court
1013 Conner Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1013 Conner Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in highly desired neighborhood of McKinney. Split Bedroom Plan. Large backyard, no house behind. Walking distance to park. 2 Living Areas. Fireplace. Appliances. Hurry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1013 Conner Court have any available units?
1013 Conner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1013 Conner Court have?
Some of 1013 Conner Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1013 Conner Court currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Conner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Conner Court pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Conner Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1013 Conner Court offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Conner Court offers parking.
Does 1013 Conner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Conner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Conner Court have a pool?
No, 1013 Conner Court does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Conner Court have accessible units?
No, 1013 Conner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Conner Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Conner Court has units with dishwashers.
