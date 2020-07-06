All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1013 Conner Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1013 Conner Court
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:04 PM

1013 Conner Court

1013 Conner Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1013 Conner Court, McKinney, TX 75071
Brookview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in highly desired neighborhood of McKinney. Split Bedroom Plan. Large backyard, no house behind. Walking distance to park. 2 Living Areas. Fireplace. Appliances. Hurry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Conner Court have any available units?
1013 Conner Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Conner Court have?
Some of 1013 Conner Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Conner Court currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Conner Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Conner Court pet-friendly?
No, 1013 Conner Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1013 Conner Court offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Conner Court offers parking.
Does 1013 Conner Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Conner Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Conner Court have a pool?
No, 1013 Conner Court does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Conner Court have accessible units?
No, 1013 Conner Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Conner Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 Conner Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center