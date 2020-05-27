10125 Barstow Way

Beautiful Great location Prosper schools, one story new fantastic home offers 3 split bedrooms, gorgeous wood flooring, nice ceramic tile. This wonderful home has brand new high end fridge, washer and dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
