McKinney, TX
10125 Barstow Way
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:57 PM

10125 Barstow Way

10125 Barstow Way · No Longer Available
Location

10125 Barstow Way, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Great location Prosper schools, one story new fantastic home offers 3 split bedrooms, gorgeous wood flooring, nice ceramic tile. This wonderful home has brand new high end fridge, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10125 Barstow Way have any available units?
10125 Barstow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10125 Barstow Way have?
Some of 10125 Barstow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10125 Barstow Way currently offering any rent specials?
10125 Barstow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10125 Barstow Way pet-friendly?
No, 10125 Barstow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10125 Barstow Way offer parking?
No, 10125 Barstow Way does not offer parking.
Does 10125 Barstow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10125 Barstow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10125 Barstow Way have a pool?
No, 10125 Barstow Way does not have a pool.
Does 10125 Barstow Way have accessible units?
No, 10125 Barstow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10125 Barstow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10125 Barstow Way has units with dishwashers.

