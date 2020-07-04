10108 Benwick Dr, McKinney, TX 75070 Heights At Westridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This beautiful house is in the highly sought after FRISCO ISD!! Beautiful open concept with lots of windows provides tons of natural light! Eat in Kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator included. Utility room conveniently located off kitchen includes washer and dryer. Living areas both upstairs and down. Fireplace in downstairs living room makes for a cozy space. Master bedroom features huge walk in closet and lots of space. Large covered patio in beautiful backyard makes outdoor space exceptional. . With application please submit 2 months of pay-stubs & DL. Application required by everyone over 18 and must pay application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10108 Benwick Drive have any available units?
10108 Benwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10108 Benwick Drive have?
Some of 10108 Benwick Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10108 Benwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10108 Benwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.