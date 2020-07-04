10108 Benwick Drive

Amenities

This beautiful house is in the highly sought after FRISCO ISD!! Beautiful open concept with lots of windows provides tons of natural light! Eat in Kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator included. Utility room conveniently located off kitchen includes washer and dryer. Living areas both upstairs and down. Fireplace in downstairs living room makes for a cozy space. Master bedroom features huge walk in closet and lots of space. Large covered patio in beautiful backyard makes outdoor space exceptional. . With application please submit 2 months of pay-stubs & DL. Application required by everyone over 18 and must pay application fee.