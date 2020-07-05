Rent Calculator
1010 S Murray Street
Last updated December 21 2019 at 1:33 PM
1 of 6
1010 S Murray Street
1010 Murray Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1010 Murray Street, McKinney, TX 75069
Rockwall
Amenities
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1010 S Murray Street have any available units?
1010 S Murray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McKinney, TX
.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McKinney Rent Report
.
Is 1010 S Murray Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 S Murray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 S Murray Street pet-friendly?
No, 1010 S Murray Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McKinney
.
Does 1010 S Murray Street offer parking?
No, 1010 S Murray Street does not offer parking.
Does 1010 S Murray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 S Murray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 S Murray Street have a pool?
No, 1010 S Murray Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 S Murray Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 S Murray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 S Murray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 S Murray Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 S Murray Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 S Murray Street does not have units with air conditioning.
