NO PETS. Nice updated home in Mckinney. Updates include fresh paint in neutral colors throughout, laminate flooring, gas stove, and more! Conveniently located near US 380 and HWY 5 offers easy access to shopping, schools, and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1008 S Murray Street have any available units?
1008 S Murray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 S Murray Street have?
Some of 1008 S Murray Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 S Murray Street currently offering any rent specials?
1008 S Murray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.