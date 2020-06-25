Brand new home with brand new fridge, washer and dryer;Open -concept floor plan with spacious dining and living area , large island, gourmet kitchen and wood floor. Master bedroom is downstairs and 3 other bedrooms upstaires.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10033 Eagle Pass Place have any available units?
10033 Eagle Pass Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10033 Eagle Pass Place have?
Some of 10033 Eagle Pass Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10033 Eagle Pass Place currently offering any rent specials?
10033 Eagle Pass Place is not currently offering any rent specials.