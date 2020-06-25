All apartments in McKinney
10033 Eagle Pass Place
10033 Eagle Pass Place

10033 Eagle Pass Place · No Longer Available
Location

10033 Eagle Pass Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new home with brand new fridge, washer and dryer;Open -concept floor plan with spacious dining and living area , large island, gourmet kitchen and wood floor. Master bedroom is downstairs and 3 other bedrooms upstaires.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10033 Eagle Pass Place have any available units?
10033 Eagle Pass Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10033 Eagle Pass Place have?
Some of 10033 Eagle Pass Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10033 Eagle Pass Place currently offering any rent specials?
10033 Eagle Pass Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10033 Eagle Pass Place pet-friendly?
No, 10033 Eagle Pass Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10033 Eagle Pass Place offer parking?
No, 10033 Eagle Pass Place does not offer parking.
Does 10033 Eagle Pass Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10033 Eagle Pass Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10033 Eagle Pass Place have a pool?
No, 10033 Eagle Pass Place does not have a pool.
Does 10033 Eagle Pass Place have accessible units?
No, 10033 Eagle Pass Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10033 Eagle Pass Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10033 Eagle Pass Place has units with dishwashers.

