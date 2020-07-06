All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 10001 Eagle Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
10001 Eagle Pass
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:58 AM

10001 Eagle Pass

10001 Eagle Pass Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10001 Eagle Pass Place, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand New home with spacious 4bedrooms and 3.5bathroom , beautiful wood floor ,Huge big yard, highly sought after Prosper School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10001 Eagle Pass have any available units?
10001 Eagle Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 10001 Eagle Pass have?
Some of 10001 Eagle Pass's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10001 Eagle Pass currently offering any rent specials?
10001 Eagle Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10001 Eagle Pass pet-friendly?
No, 10001 Eagle Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 10001 Eagle Pass offer parking?
No, 10001 Eagle Pass does not offer parking.
Does 10001 Eagle Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10001 Eagle Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10001 Eagle Pass have a pool?
No, 10001 Eagle Pass does not have a pool.
Does 10001 Eagle Pass have accessible units?
No, 10001 Eagle Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 10001 Eagle Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10001 Eagle Pass has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center