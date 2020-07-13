Landing on 6th.

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Single $75 Married
Deposit: 1x1 $250; 2x1 & 2x2 $300; 3x2 $400
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $200-$500
limit:
rent: $10
restrictions: No Restrictions, Interview Required.
Parking Details: Open Parking and $15 Reserved Carport.
Storage Details: Small Storage on Exterior