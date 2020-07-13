All apartments in McAllen
Landing on 6th

4401 N 6th St · (956) 815-0654
Location

4401 N 6th St, McAllen, TX 78504

Price and availability

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landing on 6th.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At The Landing on 6th, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all . . . lifestyle included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Single $75 Married
Deposit: 1x1 $250; 2x1 & 2x2 $300; 3x2 $400
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $50
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $200-$500
limit:
rent: $10
restrictions: No Restrictions, Interview Required.
Parking Details: Open Parking and $15 Reserved Carport.
Storage Details: Small Storage on Exterior

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Landing on 6th have any available units?
Landing on 6th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McAllen, TX.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does Landing on 6th have?
Some of Landing on 6th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landing on 6th currently offering any rent specials?
Landing on 6th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landing on 6th pet-friendly?
Yes, Landing on 6th is pet friendly.
Does Landing on 6th offer parking?
Yes, Landing on 6th offers parking.
Does Landing on 6th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landing on 6th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landing on 6th have a pool?
Yes, Landing on 6th has a pool.
Does Landing on 6th have accessible units?
No, Landing on 6th does not have accessible units.
Does Landing on 6th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landing on 6th has units with dishwashers.

