All apartments in McAllen
Find more places like Hearthstone Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McAllen, TX
/
Hearthstone Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

Hearthstone Apartments

1000 E Vermont Ave · (956) 815-2344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
McAllen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1000 E Vermont Ave, McAllen, TX 78503

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 04108 · Avail. Aug 7

$730

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 05106 · Avail. Aug 7

$730

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 04105 · Avail. Aug 7

$730

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

See 22+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hearthstone Apartments.

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Come home to comfortable, carefree living at Hearthstone Apartments located in beautiful McAllen, TX. Open floor plans coupled with beautiful features define the unique lifestyle only found at our community. Featuring a great location near the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in the area, you will love calling Hearthstone your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 80 lbs
Parking Details: 1 spot included, carport: $25/month, garage: $90/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hearthstone Apartments have any available units?
Hearthstone Apartments has 25 units available starting at $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does Hearthstone Apartments have?
Some of Hearthstone Apartments's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hearthstone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hearthstone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hearthstone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hearthstone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hearthstone Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hearthstone Apartments offers parking.
Does Hearthstone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hearthstone Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hearthstone Apartments have a pool?
No, Hearthstone Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hearthstone Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hearthstone Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hearthstone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Hearthstone Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hearthstone Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rincon Apartments
3801 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd
McAllen, TX 78504

Similar Pages

McAllen 1 BedroomsMcAllen 2 Bedrooms
McAllen Apartments with ParkingMcAllen Dog Friendly Apartments
McAllen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TX
Harlingen, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TX
Mercedes, TXAlton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity