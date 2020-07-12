Hearthstone Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 80 lbs
Parking Details: 1 spot included, carport: $25/month, garage: $90/month.