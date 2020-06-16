All apartments in McAllen
801 Toronto Avenue
Last updated April 5 2020 at 5:17 PM

801 Toronto Avenue

801 Toronto Avenue · (956) 703-6377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

801 Toronto Avenue, McAllen, TX 78503

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome Home! This newly renovated condo comes complete with 2 generously sized bedrooms, 2 baths , open layout, hardwood flooring & neutral paint colors throughout. The fully equipped kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, all appliances convey, plenty of counter space & views of the dining area & family room. This delightful condo is located in a gated community featuring a sparkling pool, low-maintenance lifestyle & convenient location, close to shopping, dinning and minutes from HWY 83.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Toronto Avenue have any available units?
801 Toronto Avenue has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Toronto Avenue have?
Some of 801 Toronto Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Toronto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
801 Toronto Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Toronto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 801 Toronto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 801 Toronto Avenue offer parking?
No, 801 Toronto Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 801 Toronto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Toronto Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Toronto Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 801 Toronto Avenue has a pool.
Does 801 Toronto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 801 Toronto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Toronto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Toronto Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
