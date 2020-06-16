801 Toronto Avenue

Amenities
Welcome Home! This newly renovated condo comes complete with 2 generously sized bedrooms, 2 baths , open layout, hardwood flooring & neutral paint colors throughout. The fully equipped kitchen boasts granite counter-tops, all appliances convey, plenty of counter space & views of the dining area & family room. This delightful condo is located in a gated community featuring a sparkling pool, low-maintenance lifestyle & convenient location, close to shopping, dinning and minutes from HWY 83.