801 East Fern Avenue - 1

Amenities

parking air conditioning clubhouse business center conference room internet access

EBC At The Districts professional business suites ranging in size from 115 to 1,000 sq. ft. Amenities include wi-fi, mailroom, conference rooms, restrooms throughout, ample parking and electronic access.

The Executive Business Center at the District is the perfect location to set up your business. The building offers a modern contemporary environment with whimsy architecture. Each office space gives you access to great amenities. The lobby/reception area welcomes and provides information to all guests. The EBC at the district offers 3 conference rooms, a lounge with kitchen, mail room, 2 atriums, and public restrooms. The office spaces vary in size and can accommodate all budgets. Electricity and water is provided for all tenants. Schedule a showing today and come tour this bright museum-like facility.