Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:00 AM

801 East Fern Avenue - 1

801 East Fern Avenue · (956) 369-3681
Location

801 East Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX 78501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$400

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
business center
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
parking
internet access
lobby
EBC At The Districts professional business suites ranging in size from 115 to 1,000 sq. ft. Amenities include wi-fi, mailroom, conference rooms, restrooms throughout, ample parking and electronic access.
The Executive Business Center at the District is the perfect location to set up your business. The building offers a modern contemporary environment with whimsy architecture. Each office space gives you access to great amenities. The lobby/reception area welcomes and provides information to all guests. The EBC at the district offers 3 conference rooms, a lounge with kitchen, mail room, 2 atriums, and public restrooms. The office spaces vary in size and can accommodate all budgets. Electricity and water is provided for all tenants. Schedule a showing today and come tour this bright museum-like facility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 have any available units?
801 East Fern Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 801 East Fern Avenue - 1's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
801 East Fern Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 East Fern Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
