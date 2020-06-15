Beautiful Condo located in South McAllen close to stores/ restaurants and the medical area. This property features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, includes washer, dryer, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Don't miss this opportunity!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3005 S K Center Street have any available units?