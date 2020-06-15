All apartments in McAllen
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

3005 S K Center Street

3005 S K Center St · (956) 599-8089
Location

3005 S K Center St, McAllen, TX 78503

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1375 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Condo located in South McAllen close to stores/ restaurants and the medical area. This property features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, includes washer, dryer, stove, microwave and refrigerator. Don't miss this opportunity!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 S K Center Street have any available units?
3005 S K Center Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 S K Center Street have?
Some of 3005 S K Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 S K Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
3005 S K Center Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 S K Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 3005 S K Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McAllen.
Does 3005 S K Center Street offer parking?
No, 3005 S K Center Street does not offer parking.
Does 3005 S K Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 S K Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 S K Center Street have a pool?
No, 3005 S K Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 3005 S K Center Street have accessible units?
No, 3005 S K Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 S K Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 S K Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
