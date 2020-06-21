Rent Calculator
2005 Rice Avenue
2005 Rice Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2005 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX 78504
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in north mcallen, 4 bedroom home and 2 bath home, call your listing agent to show you the house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2005 Rice Avenue have any available units?
2005 Rice Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
McAllen, TX
.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
McAllen Rent Report
.
Is 2005 Rice Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Rice Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Rice Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Rice Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in McAllen
.
Does 2005 Rice Avenue offer parking?
No, 2005 Rice Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2005 Rice Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 Rice Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Rice Avenue have a pool?
No, 2005 Rice Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2005 Rice Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2005 Rice Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Rice Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Rice Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2005 Rice Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2005 Rice Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
