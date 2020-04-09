All apartments in McAllen
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1806 Rice Ave

1806 Rice Avenue · (956) 257-9900
Location

1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX 78504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1806 Rice Ave · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
bbq/grill
online portal
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0
Deposit: $1,650.00

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw

Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas. Features tile and wood flooring throughout, a large living area that flows onto an open plan dining/kitchen area which features granite counter tops and new appliances set against beautiful wood cabinets and a center island. The living area also has access to a sizable fenced yard and a concrete patio that's perfect for BBQs. Bedrooms are all very comfortably sized and built-in closets. Close to everything. Do not pass this one up! Call us now if you feel that this home for rent is exactly what you looking for and hurry, because our homes never stay available for long!)

TYPE: Single Family Home
YEAR BUILT: 2015
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
SQ FT: 1,649

PET RULE: Pets Negotiable ( non refundable deposit $250, Monthly rent $25 )
SMOKING: No Smoking allowed in the Property
LEASE LENGTH: 12 minimum/24 months max

BREED RESTRICTIONS: allowed based on pet interview

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.
Be sure to watch the Video Tour!

https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website
http://www.keyrentermcallen.com/search-rentals/
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.
* Deposit: 100% refundable
* Required Tenant liability insurance
* If applicable pet rent and other pet fees.
* $6.00 Online portal access to Tenant tools (required)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant responsible for utilities.

ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT
* Complimentary pest control prior to move in
* Complimentary yard-care service prior to move in
* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.
* Complimentary concierge service for utility setup
Experience the difference with attention to detail in one of our Properties!

(RLNE5335202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 Rice Ave have any available units?
1806 Rice Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in McAllen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McAllen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 Rice Ave have?
Some of 1806 Rice Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 Rice Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1806 Rice Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 Rice Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 Rice Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1806 Rice Ave offer parking?
No, 1806 Rice Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1806 Rice Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 Rice Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 Rice Ave have a pool?
No, 1806 Rice Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1806 Rice Ave have accessible units?
No, 1806 Rice Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 Rice Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 Rice Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
