Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge bbq/grill online portal

1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0

Deposit: $1,650.00



Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw



Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas. Features tile and wood flooring throughout, a large living area that flows onto an open plan dining/kitchen area which features granite counter tops and new appliances set against beautiful wood cabinets and a center island. The living area also has access to a sizable fenced yard and a concrete patio that's perfect for BBQs. Bedrooms are all very comfortably sized and built-in closets. Close to everything. Do not pass this one up! Call us now if you feel that this home for rent is exactly what you looking for and hurry, because our homes never stay available for long!)



TYPE: Single Family Home

YEAR BUILT: 2015

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

SQ FT: 1,649



PET RULE: Pets Negotiable ( non refundable deposit $250, Monthly rent $25 )

SMOKING: No Smoking allowed in the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12 minimum/24 months max



BREED RESTRICTIONS: allowed based on pet interview



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.

Be sure to watch the Video Tour!



https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw



HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website

http://www.keyrentermcallen.com/search-rentals/

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.

* Deposit: 100% refundable

* Required Tenant liability insurance

* If applicable pet rent and other pet fees.

* $6.00 Online portal access to Tenant tools (required)



Tenant responsible for utilities.



ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT

* Complimentary pest control prior to move in

* Complimentary yard-care service prior to move in

* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.

* Complimentary concierge service for utility setup

Experience the difference with attention to detail in one of our Properties!



