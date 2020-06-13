All apartments in Marshall
2804 Palm Plz
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2804 Palm Plz

2804 Palm Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Palm Plaza, Marshall, TX 75672

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Palm Plz have any available units?
2804 Palm Plz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marshall, TX.
Is 2804 Palm Plz currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Palm Plz isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Palm Plz pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Palm Plz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marshall.
Does 2804 Palm Plz offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Palm Plz does offer parking.
Does 2804 Palm Plz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Palm Plz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Palm Plz have a pool?
No, 2804 Palm Plz does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Palm Plz have accessible units?
No, 2804 Palm Plz does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Palm Plz have units with dishwashers?
No, 2804 Palm Plz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 Palm Plz have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2804 Palm Plz has units with air conditioning.
