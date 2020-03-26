100 Stonecreek Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance e-payments

Beautiful Stone Creek Apartments features simply superior service, fantastic amenities, convenient location, lush landscaping and recreational opportunities.



RENTAL RATES:

* One Bedroom: $570.00 - $625.00 (510sq.ft - 603sq.ft)

* Two Bedroom: $695.00 - $740.00 (830sq.ft - 890sq.ft)

* Security Deposit: $300.00 - $350.00

* Application Fee: $35.00 (per responsible)

* Pet Deposit: $500.00 (per pet)

* 6 & 12 Month Lease Options Available (short term option- additional $15.00 monthly)



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

* Sparkling, Swimming Pool

* Large Clubhouse

* Spacious One & Two Bedroom

* Laundry Facility

* On Site Maintenance

* Pet Friendly

* 6 & 12 Month Lease Options Available

* Patios/ Balconies

* Central Heat/ Air

* Washer & Dryer Connections (2 bedroom units)

* Vaulted Ceilings (upstairs units)

* Wood Burning Fireplace (upstairs units)

* Fully Equipped Kitchen

* Large Walk In Closets

* Outside Storage Closet

* Centrally Located

* Quiet Environment

* 24-Hour Maintenance Emergency

* Courtesy Officer On Site

* Accepts Electronic Payments

* Close to Major Schools, Highways & Shopping



Give Us A Call or Stop By Our Office Today !!!