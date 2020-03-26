All apartments in Marshall
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:21 AM

100 Stonecreek Drive

100 Stone Creed Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

100 Stone Creed Drive, Marshall, TX 75672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
Beautiful Stone Creek Apartments features simply superior service, fantastic amenities, convenient location, lush landscaping and recreational opportunities.

RENTAL RATES:
* One Bedroom: $570.00 - $625.00 (510sq.ft - 603sq.ft)
* Two Bedroom: $695.00 - $740.00 (830sq.ft - 890sq.ft)
* Security Deposit: $300.00 - $350.00
* Application Fee: $35.00 (per responsible)
* Pet Deposit: $500.00 (per pet)
* 6 & 12 Month Lease Options Available (short term option- additional $15.00 monthly)

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
* Sparkling, Swimming Pool
* Large Clubhouse
* Spacious One & Two Bedroom
* Laundry Facility
* On Site Maintenance
* Pet Friendly
* 6 & 12 Month Lease Options Available
* Patios/ Balconies
* Central Heat/ Air
* Washer & Dryer Connections (2 bedroom units)
* Vaulted Ceilings (upstairs units)
* Wood Burning Fireplace (upstairs units)
* Fully Equipped Kitchen
* Large Walk In Closets
* Outside Storage Closet
* Centrally Located
* Quiet Environment
* 24-Hour Maintenance Emergency
* Courtesy Officer On Site
* Accepts Electronic Payments
* Close to Major Schools, Highways & Shopping

Give Us A Call or Stop By Our Office Today !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Stonecreek Drive have any available units?
100 Stonecreek Drive has a unit available for $570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Stonecreek Drive have?
Some of 100 Stonecreek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Stonecreek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Stonecreek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Stonecreek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Stonecreek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 100 Stonecreek Drive offer parking?
No, 100 Stonecreek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 100 Stonecreek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Stonecreek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Stonecreek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 100 Stonecreek Drive has a pool.
Does 100 Stonecreek Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Stonecreek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Stonecreek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Stonecreek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Stonecreek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Stonecreek Drive has units with air conditioning.
