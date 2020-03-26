100 Stonecreek Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Stone Creek Apartments features simply superior service, fantastic amenities, convenient location, lush landscaping and recreational opportunities.
RENTAL RATES:
* One Bedroom: $570.00 - $625.00 (510sq.ft - 603sq.ft)
* Two Bedroom: $695.00 - $740.00 (830sq.ft - 890sq.ft)
* Security Deposit: $300.00 - $350.00
* Application Fee: $35.00 (per responsible)
* Pet Deposit: $500.00 (per pet)
* 6 & 12 Month Lease Options Available (short term option- additional $15.00 monthly)
COMMUNITY AMENITIES:
* Sparkling, Swimming Pool
* Large Clubhouse
* Spacious One & Two Bedroom
* Laundry Facility
* On Site Maintenance
* Pet Friendly
* Patios/ Balconies
* Central Heat/ Air
* Washer & Dryer Connections (2 bedroom units)
* Vaulted Ceilings (upstairs units)
* Wood Burning Fireplace (upstairs units)
* Fully Equipped Kitchen
* Large Walk In Closets
* Outside Storage Closet
* Centrally Located
* Quiet Environment
* 24-Hour Maintenance Emergency
* Courtesy Officer On Site
* Accepts Electronic Payments
* Close to Major Schools, Highways & Shopping
