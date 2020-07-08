All apartments in Marlin
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

123 Maryland Street

123 Maryland St · (254) 275-8095
Location

123 Maryland St, Marlin, TX 76661

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Look no more! This 3 bedrooms has all the 4 C's! Its Cute, its Comfortable, its Cozy and Clean!
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Marlin. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 3rd 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Serey Ok at 254-275-8095 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

