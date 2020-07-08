123 Maryland Street

Amenities
Look no more! This 3 bedrooms has all the 4 C's! Its Cute, its Comfortable, its Cozy and Clean!
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Marlin. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 3rd 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Serey Ok at 254-275-8095 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.