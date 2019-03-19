Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
300 Meadow
300 Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
300 Meadow Drive, Marion, TX 78124
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is great three bedroom home. Laminate flooring throughout, corner lot, in Marion ISD. Pets negotiable. Monthly AC Filters Provided.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
300
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 Meadow have any available units?
300 Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marion, TX
.
What amenities does 300 Meadow have?
Some of 300 Meadow's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 300 Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
300 Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 300 Meadow offer parking?
No, 300 Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 300 Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Meadow have a pool?
No, 300 Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 300 Meadow have accessible units?
No, 300 Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Meadow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 Meadow has units with air conditioning.
