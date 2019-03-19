Rent Calculator
218 Meadow
218 Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
218 Meadow Drive, Marion, TX 78124
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family home - Property Id: 98122
3 bedroom, 1 bath
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98122
Property Id 98122
(RLNE4677167)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 Meadow have any available units?
218 Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Marion, TX
.
What amenities does 218 Meadow have?
Some of 218 Meadow's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 218 Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
218 Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Meadow pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Meadow is pet friendly.
Does 218 Meadow offer parking?
No, 218 Meadow does not offer parking.
Does 218 Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Meadow have a pool?
No, 218 Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 218 Meadow have accessible units?
No, 218 Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Meadow have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Meadow does not have units with air conditioning.
