Homestead at Mormon Mill

Lease Length: 10-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $45 if applying in person, $50 if applying online per applicant
Deposit: $600 Security Deposit, $40 Key Deposit (electronic keys)
Move-in Fees: $150 non refundable administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 (additional $100 for second pet)
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15 per animal per month
restrictions: Over 1 year of age, under 50 lbs, non aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: All uncovered parking is free. Carport spaces are $35. Garages are $90.
Storage Details: Non temperature controlled: 10'x10' $90, 6'x10' $35. Climate Controlled: 10'x10' $120, 5'x10' $60.