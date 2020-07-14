All apartments in Marble Falls
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Homestead at Mormon Mill

1301 Max Copeland Drive · (830) 460-5570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 Max Copeland Drive, Marble Falls, TX 78654

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 824 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 922 · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 423 · Avail. now

$1,075

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Homestead at Mormon Mill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Explore a unique community created with a passion for quality. The Homestead at Mormon Mill promotes a relaxed atmosphere with modern rustic luxury living where you can feel at home. Crafted in the beautiful hill country, The Homestead is designed with your needs in mind. Resort style pool, advanced fitness facility, and a location that provides convenient entertainment, shopping, and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $45 if applying in person, $50 if applying online per applicant
Deposit: $600 Security Deposit, $40 Key Deposit (electronic keys)
Move-in Fees: $150 non refundable administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 (additional $100 for second pet)
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15 per animal per month
restrictions: Over 1 year of age, under 50 lbs, non aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: All uncovered parking is free. Carport spaces are $35. Garages are $90.
Storage Details: Non temperature controlled: 10'x10' $90, 6'x10' $35. Climate Controlled: 10'x10' $120, 5'x10' $60.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Homestead at Mormon Mill have any available units?
Homestead at Mormon Mill has 27 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Homestead at Mormon Mill have?
Some of Homestead at Mormon Mill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Homestead at Mormon Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Homestead at Mormon Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Homestead at Mormon Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Homestead at Mormon Mill is pet friendly.
Does Homestead at Mormon Mill offer parking?
Yes, Homestead at Mormon Mill offers parking.
Does Homestead at Mormon Mill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Homestead at Mormon Mill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Homestead at Mormon Mill have a pool?
Yes, Homestead at Mormon Mill has a pool.
Does Homestead at Mormon Mill have accessible units?
No, Homestead at Mormon Mill does not have accessible units.
Does Homestead at Mormon Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Homestead at Mormon Mill has units with dishwashers.
Does Homestead at Mormon Mill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Homestead at Mormon Mill has units with air conditioning.
