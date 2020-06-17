Amenities

7 Leisure Shore Court, Manvel, TX 77578 - 4 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lani Stallings, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (832) 770-0237. Available from: 05/10/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home offering 2247 sq ft. This home features a spacious kitchen, breakfast area, formal dining room and gameroom. Upstairs master suite offers a large walk-in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Contact ASAP !!! Free rent til 2020 [ Published 14-May-20 / ID 3540153 ]